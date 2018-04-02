Former Mahwah HS Art Teacher Charged With Having Sex With Student

A former Mahwah High School art teacher was charged with having sex with an underage student there.

Joshua Green, 33, of Clifton, was charged with sexual assault, official misconduct and child endangerment. A detention hearing was scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

The teen was a student at Mahwah High School when two incidents occurred in 2015, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said.

Green, who taught for three years in Mahwah before leaving in 2016, currently works in Plainfield.

He was arrested Thursday after an investigation by Valdes's Special Victims Unit, the Department of Children and Families Institutional Abuse Investigation Unit and Mahwah police, the prosecutor said.

Anyone with information connected to the case is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Jim Stolz of the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit at (973) 837-7736 .

