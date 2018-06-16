Fort Lee Handyman Charged With Sexually Abusing Girl

A married handyman from Fort Lee repeatedly molested a pre-teen, said authorities who arrested him.

Mauricio Ortez, 57, remained held in the Bergen County Jail following a detention hearing in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on Monday.

He’s charged with sexual assault on a victim under 13 and child endangerment – both second-degree counts, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

Fort Lee police were told on Thursday that the youngers “had been touched on her genital area and breasts on several occasions by Mauricio Ortez,” Calo said.

An investigation by Calo’s Special Victims Unit and Fort Lee police led to Ortez’s arrest on Friday, the prosecutor said.

