Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Fort Lee, Ridgefield Police Unite To Nab 3 In Stolen Car

Jerry DeMarco
Ridgefield and Fort Lee police worked together to catch the trio. Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

Police chased a quartet of teens in a car stolen out of Connecticut from Fort Lee to Ridgefield before catching three of them.

The fourth fled in a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee stolen from the parking lot of Ridgefield High School, they said.

The overnight chase Thursday began after officers spotted the vehicle around 3 a.m., Fort Lee Capt. Matthew Hintze said Friday.

The juveniles bailed out of the car near Edgewater Avenue and Oak Street, but police working together caught three of them while the fourth bolted in another direction.

