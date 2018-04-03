Contact Us
FOUND! Garfield Motorist, 80, Turns Up Outside Trenton

Yun T. Lee
GARFIELD, N.J. – An 80-year-old Garfield man reported missing after he left home in his car Wednesday morning was found just outside Trenton on Friday by a Good Samaritan who "noticed that he appeared lost," police said.

The Good Samaritan helped Yun T. Lee contact his family and then local police in Lawrenceville, more than 60 miles from home.

Police there determined that he was "in good health," Sucorowski said.

Lee was last seen around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday driving a silver 2006 Toyota Highlander. The vehicle apparently was spotted in Warren County later that day, the captain said.

