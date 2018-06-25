FOUND! Missing Hackensack Man, 79, Safe Sound -- In Somerset County

A 79-year-old Hackensack man who went missing Tuesday afternoon was found more than 40 miles away early Wednesday evening.

Family members were on their way to Bernards Township, south of Morristown, where police had a "safe and sound" Vicente Coronado, city police told Daily Voice.

Coronado was driving a hunter green 1999 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck when he was reported heading north on Kinderkamack Road in River Edge at 4:17 p.m Tuesday, Detective Sgt. Ryan Weber said.

The father, grandfather and husband was carrying his driver's license and passport, family members told Daily Voice.

