FOUND! Missing Waldwick Military Vet Walked 25 Miles To Woodbury Commons

Jerry DeMarco
If you see Thomas Podschelne, please dial 911 immediately. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Chelsea Podschelne

UPDATE: A Waldwick military veteran who wandered off from home Saturday morning was found Monday afternoon at Woodbury Commons in Orange County -- after walking there.

Thomas Podschelne, 59, was recognized by someone at the shopping center -- 25 miles from home -- after seeing one of the Facebook postings seeking help finding him.

"He walked there!" his relieved daughter, Chelsea, told Daily Voice after picking him up around 3:45 p.m.

He required some medical attention but otherwise was OK.

Podschelne, who suffers from severe PTSD, didn't show up for his part-time night shift Saturday at the Stop & Shop on Broad Street in Clifton.

Podschelne, who served in Operation Iraqi Freedom a decade ago, had gone missing before but never for more than a half-day, loved ones said.

Authorities and citizens were notified throughout Bergen, Passaic and Rockland counties were notified. Orange County is just north and west of Rockland.

