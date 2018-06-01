FOUND! Missing Waldwick Military Vet With PTSD Turns Up At Woodbury Commons

UPDATE: A Waldwick military veteran who wandered off from home Saturday morning was found Monday afternoon at Woodbury Commons in Orange County.

Thomas Podschelne, 59, was recognized by someone at the shopping center -- 25 miles from home -- after seeing one of the Facebook postings seeking help finding him.

"His daughter just picked him up," state Assemblywoman Holly Schepisi told Daily Voice at 3:45 p.m.

There was no immediate word on his condition, other than that he required some attention.

Podschelne, who suffers from severe PTSD, didn't show up for his part-time night shift Saturday at the Stop & Shop on Broad Street in Clifton.

Podschelne, who served in Operation Iraqi Freedom a decade ago, had gone missing before but never for more than a half-day, loved ones said.

Authorities and citizens were notified throughout Bergen, Passaic and Rockland counties were notified. Orange County is just north and west of Rockland.

