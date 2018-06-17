Contact Us
Four Kids, One Adult Hospitalized After SUV Is Broadsided In Ridgefield

Jerry DeMarco
Witnesses helped get some of the kids out of the SUV. Photo Credit: Greg Valentine for DAILY VOICE
The SUV pulled into the intersection and was struck by a Ford Fusion, police said. Photo Credit: Jonathan M. Gage for DAILY VOICE

Four children and an adult were hospitalized with minor injuries after their SUV was broadsided and knocked over Wednesday afternoon in Ridgefield.

Witnesses helped get some of the children out through the windows after the Honda Pilot pulled out from Art Lane onto Bergen Boulevard and was struck by a Ford Fusion at 12:48 p.m., Deputy Police Chief Robert Meurer said.

Police, Ridgefield Rescue and several ambulances responded.

All five SUV occupants were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with various bumps and bruises, Meurer said.

