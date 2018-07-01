Friend: Hawthorne Mom Killed In Crash Had Close Bond With Daughter

The incredible bond that Kimberley Stoll had with her daughter, Jessica Miranda, was destroyed when Stoll was involved in a motorcycle crash near her Hawthorne home last Saturday night.

Stoll, 57, was on the back of a 2008 Harley Davidson that collided with a Jeep that turned in front of her and 49-year-old motorcyclist Kasey "KC" Checke of Ramsey outside the Wells Fargo Bank branch on Lafayette Avenue.

Checke, who owned an auto body shop in Ramsey, was killed in the crash.

Stoll was hospitalized with head trauma, amid assorted other injuries, and never regained consciousness, loved ones said. She died before dawn Tuesday.

Authorities said they were still investigating the crash and apparently hadn't decided yet on charges, summonses or neither for the driver of the 2017 Wrangler, whom they identified as 25-year-old Anthony Giannella, also of Hawthorne.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe campaign for Miranda, her husband, Matthew Miranda, and their 7-month-old son has been established to help cover a memorial service and any other costs associated with the fatal crash.

"Jessica was extremely close with Kimberley," said the page's creator, Krista Nunziato, "one of the closest bonds I have ever seen between a mother and daughter.

"Kimberley was a fighter and fought through numerous surgeries and medical procedures before she passed," added Nunziato, of Hackensack. "We would like to let her, her husband and her son grieve in peace and worry-free, so please help us reach this goal or at least something close to it."

More than $2,000 of the $10,000 goal had been raised in less than a day.

TO DONATE: Kimberley's Memorial Service Fund

