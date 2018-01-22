Fugitive Ex-Con Wanted In Dumont Rampage Captured

DUMONT, N.J. -- Bergen County tactical officers and detectives captured an ex-con from Cliffside Park after authorities said he tried to go after a victim in Dumont with a machete.

Christopher Campana, 34, was being held in the county jail pending a detention hearing following the Monday afternoon arrest.

Campana has a criminal history stretching back more than a decade -- including an arrest in Fairview in 2010 on charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, making terroristic threats and weapons possession, among other offenses, records show.

He'd been serving the rest of a recent sentence at a halfway house when he suddenly bolted, prompting a judge to approve a fugitive warrant, a law enforcement official confirmed.

Campana went to a Dumont residence carrying the knife Sunday night and tried to kick in the door -- in an incident captured on Ring video, a law enforcement official confirmed.

Dumont police issued an alert after Campana fled, he said.

The next day, members of a Bergen County Regional SWAT team and the county prosecutor's office spotted his car in Fairview, followed it and stopped him at 91st Street and Columbia Avenue in North Bergen, the official confirmed.

They took Campana into custody without incident and recovered the machete, he said.

( NOTE: Daily Voice is withholding the victim's identity and address, as is most news media's policy in such instances. )

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.