Garfield Man Shot Dead Outside Paterson Nightclub

PATERSON, N.J. – A Garfield man was shot dead outside a Paterson nightclub before dawn Saturday -- the city's first homicide in more than three months -- said authorities who were searching for his killer.

Parker Sams, 22, was gunned down outside D’Classico Restaurant and Lounge on Ellison Street just before 2 a.m., authorities said.

He was pronounced dead a short time later at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson.

Another victim was hospitalized after being struck, as well.

It was the first killing in the Silk City since last Dec. 11, when a 37-year-old city man was shot by two gunmen on 12th Avenue.

Anyone who might have seen something or has information that can help the investigation into the D'Classico homicide is asked to contact the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office via its tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org .

Or call Paterson police detectives: (973) 321-1120 .

