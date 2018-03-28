Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Mahwah Woman, 87, Severely Burned When Robe Catches Fire
DV Pilot police & fire

Garfield Man Shot Dead Outside Paterson Nightclub

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Parking lot behind D’Classico Restaurant and Lounge in Paterson.
Parking lot behind D’Classico Restaurant and Lounge in Paterson. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

PATERSON, N.J. – A Garfield man was shot dead outside a Paterson nightclub before dawn Saturday -- the city's first homicide in more than three months -- said authorities who were searching for his killer.

Parker Sams, 22, was gunned down outside D’Classico Restaurant and Lounge on Ellison Street just before 2 a.m., authorities said.

He was pronounced dead a short time later at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson.

Another victim was hospitalized after being struck, as well.

It was the first killing in the Silk City since last Dec. 11, when a  37-year-old city man was shot by two gunmen on 12th Avenue.

Anyone who might have seen something or has information that can help the investigation into the D'Classico homicide is asked to contact the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office via its tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org .

Or call Paterson police detectives: (973) 321-1120 .

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.