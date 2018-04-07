Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Children Rescued From Fast-Moving Edgewater Blaze
DV Pilot police & fire

Garfield PD: Officer Nabs Man Waving Knife Outside Deli

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Bratek Deli
Bratek Deli Photo Credit: Googlemaps

GARFIELD, N.J. -- A man being sought by Garfield police following reports that he waved a knife was found and arrested a day later – in the same spot, authorities said.

Piotr Glowinski, 36, of Wallington had fled when responding officers arrived just after 9 p.m. Friday in front of Bratek Deli on River Drive, Capt. Darren Sucorowski said.

The following night, Officer Arkadiusz Dudek spotted Glowinski standing in front of the same deli and took him into custody, Sucorowski said.

Glowinski was charged with weapons offenses and sent to the Bergen County Jail, where a judge ordered that he remain pending further court action following a detention hearing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.