Garfield PD: Robber Punched Female Customer In Face At ATM

A robber rushed an ATM customer from behind, punched her in the face and took her money – but was quickly identified and caught by Garfield police detectives the next day, authorities said.

The 31-year-old victim was taken Hackensack University Medical Center for treatment of facial injuries after Sunday’s 915 p.m. attack behind the Spencer Savings Bank on Outwater Lane, Capt. Darren Sucorowski said.

Detectives interviewed the victim, reviewed surveillance images and quickly identified their suspect.

They arrested 23-year-old John Renke just before 1:30 p.m. Monday at a Franklin Avenue home just two blocks away, Sucorowski said.

He was charged with robbery and sent to the Bergen County Jail pending a detention hearing, the captain said.

