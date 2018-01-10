Contact Us
Garfield PD: Robbers Pistol-Whip, Tie Up Mechanic At Work

GARFIELD, N.J. – A man working in a Garfield garage told police he was pistol-whipped, strapped to a chair in shrink wrap and robbed of his cash by two men.

The victim said the two entered the garage where he was working at Passaic Street and Cambridge Avenue around 6:50 p.m. Thursday wearing dark-colored winter hats, hooded sweatshirts and bubble jackets.

After asking for help, one of the robbers “pointed a handgun at him [and] struck him in the face,” Capt. Darren Sucorowski said.

The victim sustained minor injuries, he said.

The captain asked that anyone who may have seen something or has information that could help detectives investigating the case call the Garfield PD: (973) 478-8500 .

