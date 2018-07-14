Gas-Fed Restaurant Fire Roars Through Neighboring Passaic Shops

UPDATE: A gas-fed fire raced through a Passaic commercial strip Monday night, quickly consuming eight or so businesses and forcing area residence evacuations. No serious injuries were reported.

The Lexington Avenue fire broke out in the kitchen of the Peruvian El Chevere Restaurant just after 10 p.m., sending flames through the roof.

"The humidity is helping it spread the cockloft, which is a common area in the one-and-a-half story building here, to the other buildings," city Fire Chief Patrick Trentacost Jr. said.

"We've had seven or eight stores involved," the chief said. "We're doing our best to confine the fire to possibly the three buildings closest to the main building.

"Most of the buildings were empty. We did have to evacuate several businesses that were still open."

A partial roof collapse of the restaurant around 11:15 p.m. became a total collapse just before midnight.

"The extreme heat, the smoke, the fact that all these buildings are connected are real challenges for our firefighters," Passaic Mayor Hector Carlos Lora said before talking with Trentacost from the scene between Monroe and Quincy streets. "A lot of the buildings are old -- close to 100 years old."

Firefighters battling the blaze anxiously awaited PSE&G to shut the gas line it quickly reached six alarms.

"[We] keep calling," one said just before 11:30 p.m. "[We] need help."

A crew arrived about a half-hour later, responders said.

Fire Chief Trentacost said no serious injuries were immediately reported, although a Clifton firefighter required EMS attention.

Carlstadt, Clifton, East Rutherford, Garfield, Little Falls, Pompton Lakes, Rutherford, Totowa, Wallington and Woodland Park firefighters assisted their Passaic colleagues either at the scene or for city coverage.

"They responded immediately," said Lora, the mayor. "It is because of this collaborative effort that lives are saved and that this isn't worse than it already is."

