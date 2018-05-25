Glen Rock Officer Busts Rockland Couple With 60 Bags Of Heroin On Route 208

A Rockland couple was carrying 60 bags of heroin when Glen Rock police said they stopped them on Route 208.

Officer T.J. Graziani pulled the car over on the southbound highway near Harristown Road for not maintaining a lane and having no visible rear license plate just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

The passenger, 44-year-old Shawn R. Landau of West Nyack, tried giving police a bogus name “in an attempt to evade arrest on active warrants that were issued by the Elmwood Park and Paterson Municipal Courts,” Ackerman said.

Both he and the driver – Erin Davey, 43 – were taken into custody.

Besides the drug possession count, Landau was charged with hindering and turned over to Elmwood Park police on their warrant, the chief said.

Davey was released on a drug possession charge and given traffic summonses.

Both were assigned June 8 first appearances in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.