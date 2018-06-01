Contact Us
Glen Rock PD: Cracked Windshield Turns Up Crack In Mahwah Man's Pocket

Jerry DeMarco
Glen Rock police
Glen Rock police Photo Credit: Gianna Volpe

A Glen Rock police sergeant who stopped a car for having a cracked windshield found a passenger from Mahwah carrying three bags of crack, authorities said.

Sgt. Mike Trover took James G. Fox, 38, into custody after stopping the vehicle on Berry Place early Friday evening, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

He was charged with drug possession and released pending a June 15 hearing in Central Judicial Processing Court, the chief said.

The 22-year-old driver, also from Mahwah, traffic summonses for the windshield and for not having proof of insurance, he said.

