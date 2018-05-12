Glen Rock PD: Fair Lawn Driver Suspended For DWI Charged In Hit-And-Run

A suspension for DWI didn't keep a Fair Lawn motorist from continuing to drive -- and then leaving the scene of an accident, said Glen Rock police who arrested him.

Ahmed Chank, 58, was charged with the April 18 hit-and-run crash on Harding Road, as well as criminal operation of a motor vehicle while suspended for a DWI offense, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

Officer Marie Mattina issued Chank a summons to appear May 25 in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on the hit-and-run charge, while Detective Lucas Doney charged him with the repeated driving-while-suspended count, Ackermann said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.