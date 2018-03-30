Glen Rock PD: NY Driver Had Heroin, No License, Registration Or Insurance

GLEN ROCK, N.J. – A Catskills man caught carrying 10 bags of heroin during a traffic stop had no license, registration or insurance, Glen Rock police said.

Officer Sarah Orsita was on patrol in the area of Mortlock Place just after 2 p.m. Thursday when she tried to pull over a vehicle along Lincoln Avenue, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

The driver, 24-year-old David Lopez of South Fallsburg, NY, continued onto northbound Route 208 into Hawthorne before finally pulling over, Ackermann said

He was processed on drug charges and released pending an April 13 hearing in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Lopez also received summonses for being an unlicensed driver, failure to possession a registration or proof of insurance, possession of drugs while operating a motor vehicle and having an obstructed windshield, the chief said.

