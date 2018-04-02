Contact Us
Grandma, 76, Busted In Paterson Pot, Cocaine Raid

Jerry DeMarco
Police zeroed in on this East 26th Street home.
Police zeroed in on this East 26th Street home. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

PATERSON, N.J. -- A 76-year-old grandmother was busted in a drug raid that yielded Paterson detectives more than two pounds of pot, nearly a quarter-pound of cocaine and eight other arrests, authorities said.

A tipster pointed investigators toward an East 26th Street home where they conducted the raid Tuesday night, Police Director Jerry Speziale said.

Arrested were residents Altagracia Soto, 76, Leyde Rivera, 51, Leyder Rivera, 21, Angeleen Mantilla, 21, Litta Soto, 17.

Also arrested were area residents Erik Quinones, 21, Katherine Castillo, 18 and Leonordo Sancho, 30.

All were charged with a variety of drug counts, the director said.

Besides the drugs, police confiscated $14,650 in alleged drug proceeds for forfeiture, he said.

All were released pending hearings.

