Bergen County's great bear roundup moved east Saturday when a furry little forager was found in New Milford.

Police called to Congress Street found the 6-month-old, 125-pound black bear in a nearby yard on East Woodland Road.

NJ Fish and Wildlife tranquilized and tagged the little fella for release onto state land in Morris County.

The agency recently has bagged bears in Englewood, Teaneck, Mahwah, Northvale and Waldwick.

