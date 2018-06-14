GSP Crash In Woodcliff Lake Kills Montvale Motorcyclist, 21

A 21-year-old Fort Lee native who lived in Montvale and worked in Emerson was killed in a motorcycle crash Friday night on the southbound Garden State Parkway in Woodcliff Lake, State Police confirmed.

Cyrus Ashtyani, a Bergen Catholic graduate who worked as an Internet sales consultant at Liberty Subaru, was heading south when he lost control of his Yamaha R6 at milepost 169.6, NJ State Police Trooper Alejandro Goez said.

“It struck a guardrail, overturned and went into center median, ejecting him,” Goez said.

Ashtyani was taken to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, where he was pronounced dead at 10:27 p.m., the trooper said.

“It's a difficult morning for the Liberty Subaru family,” Libery Subaru Inc., posted on Instagram on Facebook and Instagram on Saturday. “Our thoughts, prayers, and condolences are with Cyrus's family at this difficult time.

“Motorcycles are everywhere, folks...please watch for them whenever you're on the road.”

The southbound Parkway was partially closed for two hours while the wreckage was cleared and State Police investigated, he said.

