Hackensack Driver, 19, Caught In Rockland After Wyckoff Police Chase

A teenage driver from Hackensack was being held in the Bergen County Jail – following extradition from Rockland County -- after Wyckoff police said he passed vehicles on the shoulder on northbound Route 208, then pretended to stop before fleeing during a chase.

Sgt. Mark Tagliareni was monitoring traffic on the northbound highway when the silver Honda passed him “at an extremely high rate of speed, making no effort to slow down,” Lt. Joseph Soto said.

Melvin A. Jovel, 19, “was using both the acceleration lane and shoulders to recklessly pass other vehicles as [he] continued northbound on the highway,” Soto said.

Tagliareni caught up with Jovel, who appeared to be coming to a stop at Colonial Road during the June 30 chase – but then roared off toward Franklin Avenue, the lieutenant said.

The sergeant eventually cut off the pursuit “due to the extremely reckless driving and [Jovel’s] disregard for the safety of others on the roadway,” Soto said.

Two hours later, New York State Police troopers arrested the 6-foot-2-inch, 184-pound Jovel on northbound Route 87 in Rockland, he said.

Jovel was held in the Rockland County Jail for nearly two weeks before being brought to Bergen County on Thursday following an extradition hearing.

He remained held Friday in the Bergen County Jail pending a detention hearing on charges of resisting arrest and endangering others.

