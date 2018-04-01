Hackensack PD: Ex-Con Threatens To Kill Daughter's Mom, Himself

HACKENSACK, N.J. -- An ex-con once charged with kicking his 18-month-old daughter from her stroller and then abducting her threatened to kill the girl’s mother and himself before Hackensack police took him into custody, authorities said.

“I’ll kill you. We’ll both go out in a body bag!” Kayvon Brown told the woman, who called police to her Anderson Street apartment Saturday night, Capt. Peter Busciglio said Tuesday.

Responding officers had to ram the door open after Brown, 25, of Jersey City, refused to let them in, saying they'd have to come and get him, the captain said.

They arrested him after the mother told them she was afraid for her daughter’s safety as well as her own, he said.

Brown was charged with domestic violence assault (physical menace), criminal restraint, making terroristic threats, weapons possession (for a tequila bottle they said he wielded) and obstruction.

A judge ordered that Brown remain held in the Bergen County Jail following a detention hearing.

Police hunted Brown down several years ago and charged him with a variety of counts after they said he kicked the then-toddler from her stroller – an incident that was captured on video – before abducting her.

Aware that police were looking for him, Brown had dropped his daughter off with his mother in Jersey City a short time earlier and took off in a stolen car, a law enforcement officer with direct knowledge of the incident told CLIFFVIEW PILOT at the time.

The grandmother immediately called authorities, and the girl was reunited — unharmed — with her mother soon after.

She herself had a tooth knocked out by Brown during a previous assault in Fairview, authorities said at the time.

