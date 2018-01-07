Hackensack PD: Out-Of-Towners Busted At Bus Station With Loaded Gun, Drugs

HACKENSACK, N.J. -- Hackensack police nabbed four men -- one of whom was carrying a loaded gun -- after citizens alerted them to drug dealing at the River Street bus station, authorities said.

Detectives and officers were watching as a white Ford with four occupants -- and no front license plate -- pulled up around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday, said Capt. Peter Busciglio.

Two of the passengers "kept placing their hands near their waistbands," afer which police got all four out of the van and onto the ground, Busciglio said.

Police spotted a black handgun showing from the right pants pocket of one of the men, 19-year-old Rahjshone Newkirk of Prospect Park, he said.

It held eight rounds of ammo, the captain said.

Inside the van police found several bags of heroin, he added.

Newkirk was charged with various weapon possession and heroin possession and distribution counts.

Charged with possession and distribution of heroin were the other three:

Zahir Toppin, 20, of Paterson;

Romier Free, 24, also of Paterson;

Michael Noe, 25, of Saddle Brook.

