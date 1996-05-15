Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot police & fire

Hackensack Police Seized Loaded, Defaced Gun From Assault Defendant

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Officer Raymond Donnerstag found the suspect in the parking lot at the 7-Eleven at Huyler and Wesley streets in South Hackensack.
Officer Raymond Donnerstag found the suspect in the parking lot at the 7-Eleven at Huyler and Wesley streets in South Hackensack. Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

Hackensack police seized a handgun that they said an assault defendant had stashed in a duffle bag.

The 9mm Smith & Wesson seized from Gabriel Lora, 32, had a defaced serial number and a magazine that was loaded with eight rounds, Capt. Peter Busciglio said.

Police were called last Wednesday after Lora returned to an address where he slapped, bit and shoved a victim earlier in the day, Busciglio said.

Officer Raymond Donnerstag found Lora soon after in the parking lot at the 7-Eleven at Huyler and Wesley streets in South Hackensack, the captain said.

Lora gave police consent to search both his car and South Main Street apartment and admitted that he had a handgun in the duffle bag, Busciglio said.

Police seized the handgun and charged Lora with various weapons counts – including possession of a defaced firearm -- in addition to aggravated and simple assault, he said.

They sent him to the Bergen County Jail, only to have a judge order his release three days later under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.