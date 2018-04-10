Contact Us
Harrington Park Police Hunt Hit-Run Driver Who Injured Northvale Woman

Anyone who has information that can help authorities in the case is asked to contact Harrington Park police: (201) 768-2100. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

HARRINGTON PARK, N.J. -- The hunt was on for a Central Jersey resident whose minivan sped off from a hit-and-run crash in Harrington Park that sent a Northvale woman to the hospital, authorities said Friday.

The blue vehicle sped off following the crash just after 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Closter and Schraalenburgh roads at the Closter border near the Oradell Reservoir, Police Chief Albert Malouf said.

The woman in the other car was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that the chief said didn't appear life-threatening.

Witnesses included the husband of state Assemblywoman Holly Schepisi.

"The force of the accident was so great that the other vehicle had all airbags deployed with significant damage," the assemblywoman said.

Rahway police were assisting in the search for the driver, Malouf said.

Anyone who has information that can help authorities in the case is asked to contact Harrington Park police: (201) 768-2100 .

