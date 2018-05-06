Hasbrouck Heights Crash: Officers Aid Critically Injured Motorcyclist

Two Hasbrouck Heights police officers applied a tourniquet to the leg of a 26-year-old female motorcyclist from Carlstadt who was hospitalized in critical condition after an overnight crash Wednesday.

The driver of the Kia sedan that struck her, a 20-year-old Rutherford woman, was hospitalized, as well, following the crash just after midnight at Boulevard and Washington Place, Detective Lt. Michael Colaneri Jr. said.

Responding Officers Christopher Connors and Sean WoodBridge rendered immediate aid to the cyclist, who was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center along with the other motorist, who received a summons for careless driving, Colaneri said.

The Hasbrouck Heights Traffic Division and detective squad responded, along with the Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigation Unit and the county sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence, the lieutenant said.

Also responding were Hasbrouck Heights firefighters and EMS, as well as HUMC paramedics, he said.

