Have You Seen Hit-Run Sedan That Left Englewood Skateboarder Critical?

Authorities on Tuesday released a photo of the type of vehicle that they said struck a local teen on his skateboard, critically injuring him, before the driver sped off.

Officers found Cristian Valdez, a Dwight Morrow High School freshman, in the roadway of Knickerbocker Road near the intersection of Bilmar Place just before 11 p.m. July 11.

Cristian, 15, who friends said had been riding his skateboard when he was struck, remained in Hackensack University Medical Center in a medically-induced coma.

His injuries reportedly include brain trauma, a collapsed lung, kidney and spleen damage and fractures to his face and arm.

Investigators were looking for a dark 2001-2004 Audi A6 that will have obvious front-end damage, including a broken grill, and possible damage to the bumper, hood, and windshield, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

The sedan fled north on Knickerbocker Road towards Tenafly, he said.

Anyone who saw something or has information that can help find whoever was responsible is asked to contact the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Fatal Accident Investigation Unit at (201) 226-5595 or the Englewood Police Department at (201) 568-2700 .

A GoFundMe page has been established to help with medical expenses: Cristian Valdez Recovery Fund

