Haworth PD: New Milford Man, Dumont Girl, 16, Found Unconscious In Car

HAWORTH, N.J. -- A 29-year-old New Milford driver and a 16-year-old girl from Dumont were both passed out when they were found in a parked car, its engine running and emergency flashers on, early Christmas morning, police said.

Christian D. Martinez and the girl remained unresponsive after police who were alerted by a Suez Water employee found them unconscious in a rented Toyota Corolla on company property just after 6:30 a.m. Sunday, Sgt. Justin Fox said.

Police also found five loose Xanax pills in the car, he said.

Responding Sgt. Gianluca Ragone and Officers Kevin McKery and James Divite couldn't wake either of them -- and summoned the Haworth Ambulance Corps, which took both to New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus, Fox said.

Martinez was charged with illegal possession of prescription drugs and child endangerment. He also received summonses for driving while suspended and under the influence and having drugs in a motor vehicle and was released pending further police action.

New Jersey's Division of Child Protection and Permanency responded to the hospital and eventually turned the girl over to a guardian, Fox said.

