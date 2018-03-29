Haworth Police Sergeant Chases, Catches 16-Year-Old Car Thief In Dumont

HAWORTH, N.J. -- A Haworth police sergeant chased and caught a 16-year-old car thief who authorities said broke into several vehicles in Harrington Park, taking debit cards and a couple hundred dollars in cash.

Sgt. Gianluca Ragone began following the stolen Mazda just after 3 a.m. Saturday, Sgt. Justin Fox said.

"The car was all over the road, so [Ragone] attempted to pull it over," Fox told Daily Voice. "He failed to stop and took off instead."

Ragone chased the car into Dumont, where the Newark teen bailed out and tried to run.

The owner's purse was inside the Mazda, reported stolen out of East Orange, the sergeant said.

Police also found the debit cards and cash stolen from vehicles in Harrington Park, he said.

The teen was brought to the Juvenile Detention Center in Teterboro, where he remained held on a delinquency complaint charging him wiht resisting arrest, eluding, possession of burglary tools (a screwdriver and gloves) and receiving stolen property.

Haworth police were working with their colleagues in Harrington Park to determine whether the boy was involved in a series of car thefts there two weeks ago.

