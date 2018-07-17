Contact Us
Hawthorne Motor Vehicle Stop Turns Out 17 Bricks Of Heroin, Syringe In Underwear

Cecilia Levine
Marcus Velez, 28 of Liberty, N.Y.
Marcus Velez, 28 of Liberty, N.Y. Photo Credit: Hawthorne PD

A car passenger from New York had 17 bricks of heroin in his car and a syringe in his underwear when he was stopped by Hawthorne police officers, authorities said.

Police officers noticed that Marcus Velez, 28 of Liberty, N.Y., seemed nervous and had track marks indicating intravenous drug use on his arms while speaking to him during a Goffle Road motor vehicle stop for violations last week, Detective Joseph DiGeronimo said.

Speaking to officers outside of the car, he admitted he had heroin in the back seat. A total of 850 glassine envelopes of suspected heroin were located by police, DiGeronimo said.

The driver was released with motor vehicle tickets.

While at headquarters, authorities discovered that Velez had a syringe in his underwear, the detective said.

He is facing charges of:

  • Distribution of Heroin
  • Possession of Heroin
  • Distribution within 500 feet of Park
  • Possession of Syringe

Velez was transported to Passaic County Jail pending a detention hearing.

