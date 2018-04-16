Hawthorne Postal Carrier Charged With Stealing Mail, IDs

HAWTHORNE, N.J. – A postal carrier in Hawthorne stole mail – and with it people’s identities – authorities charged.

Deane Decosta, 30, of North Brunswick was arrested while on her route by postal inspectors and township police who accused her of “stealing mail that should have been delivered to several houses on her route,” Detective Joseph DiGeronimo said.

Investigators learned that Decosta, who worked out of the Hawthorne branch, “was committing further acts of identity theft on her route with several other residences in Hawthorne,” as well, he said.

Decosta was charged with 15 total counts, including theft, ID theft and fraudulent use of a credit card.

Police also found her carrying a small amount of marijuana, for which she was also charged.

Decosta was released, under New Jersey’s bail reform law, pending an April 28 court hearing.

Village detectives suspect they may find additional victims, DiGeronimo said. An investigation was continuing.

The U.S. Postal Service’s Office of the Inspector General advises anyone who suspects mail theft to call local police or the agency’s tips line: 1-800-ASK-USPS or contact your local police department.

