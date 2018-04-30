Hedge-Fund Broker Charged With Stalking, Cyber-Harassing Victim In Montvale

MONTVALE, N.J. -- Montvale police charged a Manhattan hedge fund associate with stalking and cyber-harassing a woman, records show.

Justin Gandhi, 28, was charged with "sending or posting obscene matter with the intent to harm or frighten," criminal harassment "in a manner to cause alarm" and stalking the victim, whose family is from Montvale, according to Pascack Joint Municipal Court records.

Gandhi was held briefly in the Bergen County Jail following his arrest late last week.

He was then transferred to the Passaic County Jail, where he's remained since Saturday on charges of witness tampering and violating a restraining order in Clifton, records show.

Gandhi -- who recently had addresses in Essex and Atlantic counties -- has a background in biochemistry, having been graduated from Montclair State University in 2016 with a BS in Molecular Biology.

He was also president and founding member of the Sofia, Bulgaria chapter of the American Medical Student Association, according to his LinkedIn resume, and claims to have organized a relief effort at the Medical University of Sofia for victims of the 2011 Van earthquake.

Gandhi had been working for GLG North American Financial Services since October, according to his LinkedIn account.

