Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Three Hospitalized In Westwood Attempted Murder-Suicide
DV Pilot police & fire

Herd Of German Shepherds Removed From Franklin Lakes Couple's Home

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Danielle Weitz
Danielle Weitz Photo Credit: COURTESY: njvsdogs.com

More than a dozen German Shepherds were removed Tuesday from the Franklin Lakes home of two grandparents previously cited for illegally operating a kennel.

It took animal control officers, some with snare poles, a few hours to remove the dogs from the Haddon Place home of Robert and Danielle Weitz.

"I'm not interested in this call," Robert Weitz said Tuesday night before hanging up on Daily Voice. "Don't call me again."

A Bergen County SPCA captain said through a county communications dispatcher that the County Prosecutor Dennis Calo was expected to release information about the case on Wednesday.

An animal control officer in November 2010 found the Weitzes using bedrooms for female Shepherds with newborns and an area for puppies.

There were also "several cages on the ground floor and approximately two dozen cages in [the] basement," according to a court filing.

"At least fifteen of the cages were occupied by dogs, including at least two unneutered male stud dogs and about seven unneutered females available for breeding," the filing says.

A follow-up inspection found 18 adult dogs, it says.

Danielle Weitz contended that she was breeding, raising, and training dogs -- keeping the best for showing and selling the others to "a following" of customers. She also advertised online.

Weitz was cited for operating a kennel without a license and fined $250 plus $30 in court costs.

A Municipal Court judge also prohibited the couple from breeding dogs without a kennel license.

They objected and regular inspections were ordered.

The Weitzes took their case to a higher court and were denied by the state Appellate Division.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.