Herd Of German Shepherds Removed From Franklin Lakes Couple's Home

More than a dozen German Shepherds were removed Tuesday from the Franklin Lakes home of two grandparents previously cited for illegally operating a kennel.

It took animal control officers, some with snare poles, a few hours to remove the dogs from the Haddon Place home of Robert and Danielle Weitz.

"I'm not interested in this call," Robert Weitz said Tuesday night before hanging up on Daily Voice. "Don't call me again."

A Bergen County SPCA captain said through a county communications dispatcher that the County Prosecutor Dennis Calo was expected to release information about the case on Wednesday.

An animal control officer in November 2010 found the Weitzes using bedrooms for female Shepherds with newborns and an area for puppies.

There were also "several cages on the ground floor and approximately two dozen cages in [the] basement," according to a court filing.

"At least fifteen of the cages were occupied by dogs, including at least two unneutered male stud dogs and about seven unneutered females available for breeding," the filing says.

A follow-up inspection found 18 adult dogs, it says.

Danielle Weitz contended that she was breeding, raising, and training dogs -- keeping the best for showing and selling the others to "a following" of customers. She also advertised online.

Weitz was cited for operating a kennel without a license and fined $250 plus $30 in court costs.

A Municipal Court judge also prohibited the couple from breeding dogs without a kennel license.

They objected and regular inspections were ordered.

The Weitzes took their case to a higher court and were denied by the state Appellate Division.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.