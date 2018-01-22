Contact Us
Hero Driver Gets Students Off Burning Cresskill School Bus

Cecilia Levine
A bus driver got both of his occupants off before it erupted in flames in Cresskill, police said. Photo Credit: Cresskill Police
No injuries were reported. Photo Credit: Cresskill Police

CRESSKILL, N.J. — A bus driver got two students out of the vehicle before it erupted in flames Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The Valley Transportation driver said he was traveling north on Knickerbocker Road when he observed smoke coming from the engine around 8:50 a.m., Cresskill Police Detective Charles Franke said. No injuries were reported, police said.

He pulled over and exited the bus with two students, and all took shelter in the vehicle of a driver who had pulled to the side of the road, according to Creskill police.

Police did not know which school the bus was headed to, Franke said.

Cresskill Police and Fire Departments were dispatched, and the fire was extinguished within minutes, police said.

The severely-damaged bus was towed from the scene and the driver and students continued the route on a replacement bus, Franke said.

