Hero Landscaper, Pregnant Wife Nearly Killed Helping In GSP Crash

SADDLE BROOK, N.J. — A Saddle Brook couple expecting its first child was nearly killed by oncoming traffic helping the victims of a Garden State Parkway crash on Monday.

The plow truck that they were traveling in -- the foundation of the husband's snow plow and landscaping business, J.Pallotta Landscaping LLC -- was destroyed in the wreck.

John and Tammy Pallotta of Saddle Brook were driving home on the Garden State Parkway Monday evening when they witnessed a bad accident, his sister Jessica Pallotta, said on a GoFundMe page.

John hit his breaks and threw the emergency lights of his plow truck on, and ran out to help the woman lying in the road, Jessica said.

As Tammy -- who is expecting the couple's first child -- got out of the truck to run to safety, another vehicle came barreling down the highway at an astronomical speed, hitting John's truck that Tammy was still in, Jessica said -- "literally lifting and throwing the truck into the median."

Both were transported to the hospital for treatment and to ascertain the health and safety of the baby.

More than $1,300 had been raised as of Thursday on a GoFundMe page to help John Pallotta purchase a new truck and cover medical expenses.

"This truck was everything," Jessica said.

"It was my brother's entire business. Plowing, salting and then landscaping in the warmer months.

"This was my brother's way to provide for his new family."

"Sure it's all material that can be replaced, but that's going to take time... without the immediate means to make money to start making money again.. bills, doctors visits, the truck, the supplies and tools. That's not even factoring in the costs of having a baby. It's just going to take a lot"

