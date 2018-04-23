HERO: Montvale Special PD Officer Saves Choking Pascack Hills Student, 17

MONTVALE, N.J. – A Montvale special in-school police officer rescued a choking 17-year-old Pascack Hills High School student by using the Heimlich maneuver, authorities said.

Special Law Enforcement Officer III Roger Caron was patrolling the interior of the Montvale school when he came across the girl, who was “exhibiting signs of distress due to choking,” Police Chief Jeremy Abrams.

“Her face was turning blue, she was unable to speak and she had her hands to her neck displaying the universal choking sign,” Abrams said.

Caron asked her if she was choking, to which she nodded her head “yes,” the chief said.

“After several thrusts the food that had been blocking the girl’s airway became dislodged and expelled, allowing the girl to breath normally again – saving the girl’s life,” he said.

She was then taken to the nurse’s office for further medical evaluation.

SLEO III’s are retired police officers who have returned to work as school safety and security officers. The have full police powers and are trained specially for schools -- including receiving first aid, CPR and SRO training, Abrams said.

They’ve been district since last September, providing security and a police presence in both Pascack Hills HS by Montvale police and Pascack Valley HS by Hillsdale police, he said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.