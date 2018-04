ALPINE, N.J -- Palisades Interstate Parkway police needed a boat to transport a hiker injured in a fall Monday evening near the State Line Lookout in Alpine.

Police using an ATV got and tended to the victim while awaiting the boat, made necessary by the remote location on the cliffs beneath the Giant Stairs.

His injury wasn't life-threatening, police said.

