Hillsdale PD Kids' Fishing Derby Has An Angle: Positive Relationships

HILLSDALE, N.J. – Patience, ingenuity, preparation and humility are all part of what makes fishing a great way for people to connect – which is why Hillsdale police are holding their 2nd annual “Cops and Bobbers” fishing derby this month.

Officers will work side-by-side with youngsters 16 and under at the Woodcliff Lake Reservoir, "helping them bait, cast, hook and release fish all while bonding and learning that they are not so different from each other, after all,” Detective Bill Diedtrich said.

Trophies will be awarded for prize catches.

No equipment? No problem.

The NJ Department of Environmental Protection will bring its “Hooked on Fishing, Not on Drugs” trailer packed with rods and reels and whatever else those who’ve never fished before or don’t have the tools could need.

NJDEP game wardens also will conduct educational demonstrations and offer tips to the youngsters.

Hillsdale police are hosting the event in conjunction with their PBA Local #207.

The derby runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 20 (Sunday) at the reservoir at Church and Reservoir Roads in Hillsdale.

Parents must accompany their youngsters.

QUESTIONS/INFO: Officer Ryan Norton at RNorton@hillsdalepolice.com .

