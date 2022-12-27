Hip-Hop Star Vows To Buy Mom 'Biggest House' After Englewood Christmas Fire

ENGLEWOOD, N.J. -- Firefighters doused remaining pockets of flame at his mother's gutted Englewood house Christmas morning as hip-hop star Jim Jones looked to God.

"The best gift of all is that my family is together. Everybody is safe," said Jones, of the Bronx, who bought his mother the house after his first big break in music.

"Sometimes just gotta count your blessings," said the 41-year-old Jones (real name: Joseph Guillermo Jones II), who was raised in Harlem by his maternal grandmother ( see video above ). "The one blessing we had is we got my family. We can always buy new houses.

"We can buy everything new. But we can't buy a family new."

"Maybe this is a time that we [get] closer together anyhow. We might have neeed that," Jones said. "I don't know if this was the price to pay for that."

Everyone got out of the house after the fire ignited just after 5 a.m. Christmas morning, authorities said.

Jones, who formed the trailblazing hip-hop group The Diplomats with rapper Cam'ron, starred in the reality show "Chrissy & Mr. Jones" with his fiancee, Chrissy Lampkin, and appeared on the VH1 show "Love & Hip Hop: New York."

He noted that his mother raised his son, whose "whole life of memories [was] gone in a flash."

Jones vowed to buy his mother "the biggest house I can afford and fill it with more love.

"The devil is always workin'," he wrote in a post. "but so is my God. I got faith."

