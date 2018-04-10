Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Passaic Prosecutor Reviewing All Cases Of Paterson Cops Busted By FBI
DV Pilot police & fire

Ho-Ho-Kus Crash Sends Two To Hospital

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
At the scene.
At the scene. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

HO-HO-KUS, N.J. -- Two victims were hospitalized with injuries that didn't appear life-threatening after a crash late Friday afternoon in Ho-Ho-Kus.

Both were taken to The Valley Hospital after the collision at Hollywood Avenue and North Franklin Turnpike.

Police, firefighters and EMS responded to tend to the victims, handle traffic and clean-up a crash-related spill.

A flatbed tow truck removed both vehicles.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this article.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.