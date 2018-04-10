Ho-Ho-Kus Crash Sends Two To Hospital

HO-HO-KUS, N.J. -- Two victims were hospitalized with injuries that didn't appear life-threatening after a crash late Friday afternoon in Ho-Ho-Kus.

Both were taken to The Valley Hospital after the collision at Hollywood Avenue and North Franklin Turnpike.

Police, firefighters and EMS responded to tend to the victims, handle traffic and clean-up a crash-related spill.

A flatbed tow truck removed both vehicles.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this article.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.