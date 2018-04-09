Ho-Ho-Kus Landscaper Charged With Sex With Minor In NYC

HO-HO-KUS, N.J. -- A landscaper from Ho-Ho-Kus had sex with a minor in New York City, said Bergen County authorities who were holding him for city authorities following his arrest Wednesday.

Jason Keizer, 32, “ used the Internet to view and possess sexually explicit digital files depicting nude pubescent children and engaged in sexual activity with [the] underage victim,” Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

Keizer, of Ardmore Road, remained held in the Bergen County Jail pending extradition proceedings, Calo said.

Bergen authorities charged him with possession of child pornography, in addition to the more serious charged filed by the NYPD.

He was arrested after a months-long investigation by investigators from Calo’s Cyber Crimes Unit and the New York City Police Department Manhattan Warrant Squad, along with Ho-Ho-Kus police.

