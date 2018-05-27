Contact Us
Ho-Ho-Kus Police Help Douse School Bathroom Fire

Borough police using hand-held extinguishers contained the blaze until firefighters from Ho-Ho-Kus and Waldwick arrived.
Borough police using hand-held extinguishers contained the blaze until firefighters from Ho-Ho-Kus and Waldwick arrived. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

A smoky bathroom fire that forced the evacuation of the Ho-Ho-Kus public school was quickly doused with help from borough police.

Officers using hand-held extinguishers contained the blaze until firefighters from Ho-Ho-Kus and Waldwick arrived.

No injuries were reported.

Because of the hot weather, two ambulances were dispatched as firefighters worked to ventilate the building.

Students were allowed back in about a half-hour later.

Authorities were investigating the cause.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this report.

