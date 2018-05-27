ICE Detains Driver Who North Arlington Police Say Had Pot, Fake License

A Mexican national was being held in the Bergen County Jail on a detainer from ICE after he gave North Arlington police who found him carrying more than an ounce and a half of pot a bogus license during a traffic stop, authorities said.

The officer stopped a silver Acura driven by 30-year-old Jose Manuel Leon on Ridge Road near Arlington Boulevard for having tinted windows, Police Chief Scott M. Hedenberg said.

"During the stop, the officer detected the odor of raw marijuana," Hedenberg said. "The search resulted in the discovery of a large sealed bag containing marijuana."

Leon was taken into custody, after which police found that he'd given the officer the fake license, the chief said.

They charged him with marijuana possession and hindering, among other counts. The detainer prevents him from being released from the jail before federal authorities in Newark can take custody of him and conduct a deportation hearing.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.