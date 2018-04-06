If At First... Elderly Glen Rock Man Conned By Scammers’ Second Call

GLEN ROCK, N.J. -- Persistent phone scammers who couldn’t get an elderly Glen Rock man to buy them a gift card convinced him to write a $700 check instead, said police who warned citizens to beware of such hustles.

The victim told police he got a phone call informing him that he had won a $5.5 million prize, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said Monday.

The caller told him to buy a Walmart gift card in order to pay the fees involved, but he refused, the chief said.

The next day, the man got a call from another person claiming to be a company representative who convinced him to write a $700 check and mail it to Chicago.

The good news: Because he wrote a check, the victim was able to stop payment before it was cashed.

Others aren’t so fortunate, police say. They end up buying gift cards or providing credit or debit card info – often losing substantial amounts of money that will never be returned.

Police urge that citizens not deal with anyone who calls seeking money – whether they say they’re from a utility company, the IRS or anywhere else.

Instead, get as much information from them as you can, hang up and call police immediately.

Those with older relatives or friends are asked to speak with them about this, so that they don’t become victims. Phone scammers target them the most, authorities said.

