Illegal PIP U-Turn In Alpine: Head-On Crash, Chain-Reaction Collisions

The scene at the state border on the Palisades Interstate Parkway.
The scene at the state border on the Palisades Interstate Parkway. Photo Credit: COURTESY: PIP PD

A head-on collision that followed an illegal U-turn on the northbound Palisades Interstate Parkway at the state border early Wednesday evening left one person seriously injured -- and caused several minor chain-reaction crashes, authorities said.

Three others sustained minor injuries in the 5:30 p.m. crash in Alpine, just steps from the New York border, PIP police said.

No serious injuries were reported in the other crashes, which police said occurred during congestion from the major incident.

