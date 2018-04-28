Is Body Pulled From Passaic River In Paterson Missing Prospect Park Man?

PATERSON, N.J. – Authorities early Tuesday evening wouldn't immediately say whether they believe a badly decomposed body pulled from a tributary of the Passaic River near Westside Park in Paterson is that of a Prospect Park man who's been missing for a month.

Speculation immediately arose that the body could be that of Jorge Alcalde-Alfaro, who hasn't been seen since he left his home on Easter, April 1, headed towards the Paterson area near JFK High School ( SEE: Missing Prospect Park Man Has Distinguishing Tattoos ).

Prospect Park police were among the responders, increasing suspicions.

“At this time, the deceased individual remains unidentified,” Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Troy Oswald said in a joint release just after 5 p.m.

An autopsy was being conducted by a New Jersey Medical Examiner as part of an investigation by city police and the prosecutor’s office, they added.

Once the body is identified, notifications would have to be made to next of kin before the identity can be released.

The remains were recovered from the Molly Ann Brook behind John F. Kennedy High School with the assistance of the Paterson Fire Department around 1:40 p.m., Valdes and Oswald said.

Valdes asked that anyone with information that could help identify the man or how he ended up dead in the river is asked to use her office’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact Paterson detectives: (973) 321-1120 .

All contact will be kept confidential.

