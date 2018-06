No injuries were reported after a Jeep crashed into the front of service station convenience store on Goffle Road in Ridgewood early Thursday.

Damage to the store was limited to broken glass, although firefighters requested the Health Department to determine any food was contaminated by the glass following the crash at Speedway Gas.

The Jeep sustained relatively little damage.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this account.

