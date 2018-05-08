Judge Frees Ex-Con Accused Of Exposing Himself At Five Oakland Businesses

A 28-year-old ex-con with a lengthy criminal history was ordered released from jail this week after Oakland police charged him with exposing himself five different times in town the same day.

Kassan Drakeford exposed himself in five different establishments -- including a nail salon and a Starbucks -- before being taken into custody on Monday, Oakland Police Lt. Christian Eldridge said.

There were children under 13 at some of the establishments, he said.

Despite Drakeford's history, the nature of the crimes and a drug arrest from earlier this year, records show that Judge John A. Conte Jr. ordered him freed from the Bergen County Jail on Tuesday, less than 24 hours after the arrest.

Drakeford served 18 months in state prison, ending in March 2012, for drug and receiving stolen property convictions out of Passaic County.

He was back in state prison soon after, serving eight months that ended in June 2015 for another drug conviction, also out of Passaic County.

Drakeford also has a drug possession case pending from this past January out of Fair Lawn, as well as a previous lewdness conviction, records show.

